  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to people on Vaisakhi

President of India Droupadi Murmu
x

President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to people on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to people on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu.

President Murmu in a message said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

The President said these festivals celebrated in various parts of India are vibrant expressions of our diverse cultural heritage.

“These festivals promote unity, harmony and brotherhood. All these festivals as symbols of social harmony, generate new energy and enthusiasm into our lives,” the President said.

The President added that through these festivals, 'we honour the hard work of our ‘Annadata' farmers'.

“May these festivals bring prosperity and peace in everyone's life,” the President said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X