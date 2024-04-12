Live
- CCB scores high, Nab drug traffickers
- South Africa's Kapp reprimanded for swearing during ODI; second breach of ICC code in a week
- Special poojas at the glorious Santoshimata temple
- Tragedy in Nagarkurnool district.. Two women died due to electric shock
- Campaigning not exciting as opposition lacks strength, claims Assam minister
- J&K: Water rafting event held in Doda for youth voters
- PM Modi's advice on how gaming industry progress in India was inspiring: Creators
- India’s CPI inflation eases to 9-month low of 4.85 pc in March
- Uddhav Thackeray hops onto Mumbai local train after campaigning in Palghar
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Dausa in Rajasthan
Just In
President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to people on Vaisakhi
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to people on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to people on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu.
President Murmu in a message said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”
The President said these festivals celebrated in various parts of India are vibrant expressions of our diverse cultural heritage.
“These festivals promote unity, harmony and brotherhood. All these festivals as symbols of social harmony, generate new energy and enthusiasm into our lives,” the President said.
The President added that through these festivals, 'we honour the hard work of our ‘Annadata' farmers'.
“May these festivals bring prosperity and peace in everyone's life,” the President said.