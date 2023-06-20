President Murmu thanks people for wishes on her birthday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday thanked the people for extending their wishes on her birthday.

In a tweet in Hindi, the President said that she felt happy on receiving congratulatory messages from people from all over the country.

आज के दिन का आरम्भ मैंने सभी के कल्याण हेतु भगवान जगन्नाथ की प्रार्थना के साथ किया। बाद में, मैंने राष्ट्रपति भवन में कल्याण केंद्र और नई दिल्ली में ही अमर ज्योति चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट में बच्चों के साथ समय बिताया। देवतुल्य भोले बच्चों से मिलकर और उनसे बातचीत करके मुझे बहुत खुशी और… pic.twitter.com/A89hFXgo7m — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023

She added that the love she has received today has given her strength to serve the country with greater vigour.



The President expressed her thanks to all those who wished her on her birthday.

I began my day by visiting temple of Lord Jagannath and sought blessings for all. Later, I spent some time with children at Kalyan Kendra in President's Estate and Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust, New Delhi. Felt very happy and satisfied to meet the little angels and interact with… pic.twitter.com/FJnGjKxQYw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023



