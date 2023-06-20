Live
President Murmu thanks people for wishes on her birthday
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday thanked the people for extending their wishes on her birthday.
In a tweet in Hindi, the President said that she felt happy on receiving congratulatory messages from people from all over the country.
She added that the love she has received today has given her strength to serve the country with greater vigour.
The President expressed her thanks to all those who wished her on her birthday.
