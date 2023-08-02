  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday

President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
x
Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry later this week. She is expected to reach Chennai on Saturday night. ...

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry later this week.

She is expected to reach Chennai on Saturday night.

The next day, the President will participate in the convocation ceremony of the University of Madras.

Later that day, she is also likely to rename the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan as ‘Bharathiar Mandapam'.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will host a banquet in her honour at the Raj Bhavan.

She will reach Puducherry on August 7.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad