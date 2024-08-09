President Murmu urges diaspora in New Zealand to become part of 'India story'

Auckland: Inviting them to be part of the 'India Story' during the Amrit Kaal, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday lauded the Indian community in New Zealand for its role in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

"Our relations with New Zealand are quite deep and multifaceted. The Indian community has played an important role in its development and prosperity. The dedication, hard work and creative spirit of the Indian community in New Zealand is admirable. These are the values that have guided us for generations, and will continue to inspire us in the future," said President Murmu while interacting with members of the Indian community in Auckland on Friday.

The President, who arrived in New Zealand from Fiji on Wednesday, is currently on the second leg of her visit to the Pacific region. Her visit assumes significance as it is the second Presidential visit to New Zealand in eight years.

Addressing the diaspora, President Murmu also announced that India will soon be opening a Consulate in Auckland.

"We see our diaspora Indian community across the world as important partners in our journey to build the India of our dreams," she said.

"I would like to commend the New Zealand Government and the people of this great country who have warmly embraced the Indian community. Your inclusive and welcoming spirit has enabled our community to flourish and prosper," the President added.

On Thursday, President Murmu held discussions on various issues, ranging from deepening cultural ties to commitment for regional and global security, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, the country's Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and the Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the Indian President to New Zealand. Her visit marks a very special occasion for our relationship with India as we continue to build meaningful connections between our two countries," said Luxon.

A handing-over of an instrument of ratification on the International Solar Alliance by New Zealand and an exchange of an agreement on Arrangements for Customs Cooperation that will strengthen trade and smoothen customs formalities between the two countries also took place.

President Murmu will now visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, the final leg of her visit, at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta. This will be the first-ever Head of State visit from India to the southeast Asian nation.

During the visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with President Horta, Timor-Leste PM Kay Rala 'Xanana' Gusmao and also interact with members of the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said earlier this week that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the 'Act East' policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.