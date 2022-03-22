President, Prime Minister, And Chief Minister Greeted People On Bihar Diwas

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bihar residents today on Bihar Diwas, the state's creation day.The Prime Minister stated in a tweet that the state, which is rich in historical and cultural assets, set new milestones in development.

Similarly, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Bihar's people, adding that the state's dedicated and gifted people had made major contributions to India's growth.

President Ram Nath Kovind stated that on Bihar Diwas, greetings to the people of the state! Bihar has a long and illustrious history as well as a diverse cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people who live here have made significant contributions to the country's development.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wished the people of the state on Bihar Diwas. He tweeted that the state may continue on its upward trajectory. The state should vow to push Bihar to new heights of progress, based on our ideals of unity, fraternity, and social harmony.

Every year on March 22, Bihar Diwas commemorates the creation of the state of Bihar. On this day in 1912, the British carved up the state of Bengal from Bengal. Bihar has declared the day a public holiday.

During Nitish Kumar's time as Chief Minister of Bihar, Bihar Diwas was established and celebrated on a massive scale. It is observed in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom Scotland, Australia, Canada, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Trinidad & Tobago, and Mauritius, in addition to India.