Prez Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Ladakh
President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Ladakh.
The President was received by Ladakh Lt. Governor Brigadier (retired) B.D. Misra, chief executive councillor Leh, Tashi Gyalson, chief executive councillor, Kargil, Muhammad Jaffer Akhoon and senior Army, police and civil administration officials at the Leh airport.
The President is scheduled to take part in the Union Territory Foundation Day and also visit the Siachen base camp. “She will attend the Foundation Day celebrations in Leh and tomorrow will visit Siachen base camp and interact with the troops.
“On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Leh. “The President will also interact with members of self-help groups and local tribals”, officials said.