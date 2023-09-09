Prime Minister meets Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked the Prime Minister for the special invitation extended to Mauritius to participate in the G20 format as a ‘Guest Country’. Prime Minister appreciated the active participation of Mauritius in various Working Groups and Ministerial Meetings of the G20 under the Indian Presidency.

Both leaders expressed pleasure over G20 engagements taking place alongside the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. They noted the rapid pace of bilateral exchanges in the past year, with more than 30 delegation visits and the signing of 23 bilateral agreements.

Prime Minister Jugnauth congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector.