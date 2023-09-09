Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- CPI Narayana strongly condemns arrest of Naidu
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
Just In
Prime Minister meets Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
- The leaders review the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation
- Prime Minister Jugnauth congratulated PM Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Expresses Mauritius looking forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritius counterpart and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.
Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked the Prime Minister for the special invitation extended to Mauritius to participate in the G20 format as a ‘Guest Country’. Prime Minister appreciated the active participation of Mauritius in various Working Groups and Ministerial Meetings of the G20 under the Indian Presidency.
Both leaders expressed pleasure over G20 engagements taking place alongside the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. They noted the rapid pace of bilateral exchanges in the past year, with more than 30 delegation visits and the signing of 23 bilateral agreements.
Prime Minister Jugnauth congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector.