Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his eight-day tour of five countries. During his eight-day, five-nation Prime Minister visit, the Prime Minister will attend the BRICS Summit Brazil and strengthen India's ties to several countries of the Global South.

Modi foreign trip will include two continents and visits to Ghana and India Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina and Brazil and Namibia.

In July 2015, PM Modi visited six countries in eight days. He visited Russia and five Central Asian nations.

Ghana begins today

Modi started his eight-day tour on the second day of July by departing for Ghana. It is the first time that Modi has ever made a bilateral trip to Ghana.

Ghana has one of the fastest growing economies in West Africa. Ghana's exports are primarily destined for India, where gold accounts for over 70 per cent.

Prime Minister Modi and President Mahama will review their strong India-Argentina partnership, and discuss ways to further enhance it, including through defence collaboration in the areas of energy, defence, and economics.

Trinidad and Tobago next

Modi will make a two-day trip to Trinidad and Tobago from Ghana on July 3. Modi will make his first trip to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Trinidad and Tobago is home to at least 40% of the Indian Diaspora in the Caribbean. Both the Prime Minister Kamla persad Bisssar and the President Christine Carla Kangaloo have Indian origin.

Modi is expected to hold discussions with both the President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Bissessar during the visit.

Argentina on July 4,

Modi will travel to Argentina on the 4th of July to hold a wide range of discussions with President Javier Milei in order to enhance further the India-Argentina Partnership, particularly in areas such as defence, agriculture and mining, Oil, gas and renewable energy, trade and investment.

In a press release, it stated that "the bilateral trade India Namibia of the Prime Minister will further deepen India-Argentina's multifaceted strategic relationship."

India will be Argentina's fifth largest trading partner in 2024.