Prime Minister Modi Wished Speedy Recovery For Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery for Pope Francis. He wished him through Twitter as he mentioned"Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis."

Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis. @Pontifex https://t.co/UU2PuEixUK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023

The tweet came after as on Wednesday, Pope Francis complained of respiratory issues and was sent to the Gemelli hospital in Rome. After a physical examination and testing, the physicians determined that Pope Francis had bronchitis and were treating him with antibiotic medication.



According to a statement from Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the Holy Father may be released within the next few days if the expected conclusion holds true. On Thursday, following the administration of intravenous medicines for a bronchitis infection, Pope Francis displayed a "clear improvement."

Wednesday's public audience in St. Peter's Square was followed by a visit to the hospital where Pope Francis underwent a series of examinations. The visit and testing were anticipated, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Matteo Bruni said shortly after that the pontiff's agenda for Thursday had been adjusted to allow for any further testing that could be required.

The results of the same test—which did not reveal Covid-19 infection—showed a respiratory infection that will need a few days of suitable inpatient medical care. Pope Francis is moved by the numerous letters he has received and thanks everyone for their prayers and closeness.

Pope Francis has a history of health problems, including serious pneumonia as a young man for which a portion of his lung had to be amputated. He frequently used a walking stick, and now that his right knee hurts, he now occasionally uses a wheelchair.