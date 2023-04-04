Prime Minister Narendra Modi beats Biden, Sunak to retain spot as 'most popular' world leader
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again emerged as the world's 'most popular' leader, leaving behind leaders, including United States President Joe Biden.
In a survey, released by 'Morning Consult' – a global decision intelligence firm which works to map decisions of the modern leaders –Modi ranked number one with an approval rating of 76% while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador grabbed the second spot. "The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 22-28, 2023.
TOP TEN
1. Narendra Modi (India) :76%
2. Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) :61%
3. Anthony Albanese (Australia) :55%
4. Alain Berset (Switzerland) :53%
5. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) :49%
6. Giorgia Meloni (Italy) :49%
7. Joe Biden (United States) :41%
8. Alexander De Croo (Belgium) :39%
9. Justin Trudeau (Canada) :39%
10. Pedro Sánchez (Spain) :38%