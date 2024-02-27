Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Two-Day Developmental Tour Across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, And Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a comprehensive two-day visit, starting on Tuesday, encompassing key regions in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The tour will focus on inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for several significant developmental projects aimed at bolstering various sectors in these states. The itinerary includes Kerala as the starting point, followed by Tamil Nadu, with the visit concluding in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

**PM Modi's Schedule:**

**In Kerala:**

On Tuesday, around 10:45 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram. During this visit, he is slated to inaugurate three pivotal space infrastructure projects, including the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; the new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility' at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri; and the 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These projects, collectively costing approximately ₹1,800 crore, aim to provide state-of-the-art technical facilities to bolster the country's space sector. Additionally, PM Modi will review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and confer 'astronaut wings' upon the astronaut-designates.

**In Tamil Nadu:**

Later on Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi will arrive in Tamil Nadu, where he will participate in the program titled 'Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai around 5:15 pm. During this event, he will unveil two significant initiatives aimed at supporting and uplifting MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry: the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence. On Wednesday, February 28, at approximately 9:45 am, Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects exceeding ₹17,300 crore in Thoothukudi. These projects include the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative, and tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten states and union territories. Additionally, he will dedicate rail projects and road projects in Tamil Nadu, aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure.

**In Maharashtra:**

After concluding his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will head to Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. In Maharashtra's Yavatmal around 4:30 pm, he will participate in a public program and inaugurate multiple development projects exceeding ₹4,900 crore. These projects include the distribution of benefits under various schemes such as PM KISAN, Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi, and the launch of the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries. Furthermore, PM Modi will initiate the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across the state and inaugurate various irrigation projects, rail projects, and road sector strengthening projects, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and improving connectivity in Maharashtra, particularly in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive tour underscores the government's commitment to fostering development across diverse sectors and regions, driving economic growth and prosperity.