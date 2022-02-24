Priyanka Gandhi slams politics of hate, use of religion

Gaura (UP): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the politics of hate and use of religion and caste in politics, saying the time has come to change the narrative.

Talking to IANS while campaigning in Gaura Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, she said: "I am trying to send across the message that politics should not be based on hatred and violence and time has come for a new kind of politics which should work to address the problems of the people."

Attacking BJP and other political parties, Gandhi said: "The people are suffering because of politics of caste and religion and this type of politics only benefits a few political parties and never serves the interests of the common people."

"The political leaders should work to provide solution to the people's problems," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi was speaking in context of the viral video in which she was seen throwing flowers on the people returning from BJP rally and later distributed party manifestos to them. The viral video has been widely appreciated and complimented on the social media for not showing any prejudice towards the opponent.

Earlier she had exchanged wishes with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Jayant Chowdhary when they came across each other in Bulandshahr.

The Congress first time in two decades is contesting on the 403 seats and Priyanka Gandhi is a star campaigner and is criss crossing the state.

She is raking up the issues of stray cattle, unemployment, security and other issues in her campaign.