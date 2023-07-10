Live
Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting at Kollapur on July 20
Highlights
The former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and some other leaders would be joining Congress party on July 20 at a public meeting to be held at Kollapur in Mahabubnagar district according to AICC sources.
Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary AICC will attend the public meeting. It may be mentioned here that another leader P Srinivas Reddy had joined the party at Khammam meeting in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.
Congress sources said BRS MLC K Damodar Reddy would also join Congress at that meeting.
