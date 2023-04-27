Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticized PM Modi Over His 'Suicide Note' Joke

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticized by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday for making a joke about a suicide note. She said both the PM and those who laughed heartily at the joke should educate themselves better rather than "ridicule" mental health issues in a "insensitive" way.



The debate started when he remarks on Wednesday at a media channel summit. PM Modi recalled a joke about a professor who was reading a suicide note written by his daughter and said that, despite his best efforts over the years, she had spelt something incorrectly. The Prime Minister cracked the joke while noting that the channel's head editor had begun speaking Hindi fluently.

Priyanka Gandhi posted her thoughts on Twitter along with the video and mentioned that 'Suicide is not a laughing matter.' She also provided some data while expressing her thought.

Depression and suicide, especially among the youth IS NOT a laughing matter.



According to NCRB data, 164033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. Of which a huge percentage were below the age of 30. This is a tragedy not a joke.



The Prime Minister and those laughing heartily at… pic.twitter.com/yoPt5c8Kx7 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 27, 2023

PM Modi and "The Live Love Laugh Foundation," which addresses mental health issues, were mentioned by the general secretary of the Congress.