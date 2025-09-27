Procession held to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s martyrdom

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad witnessed a powerful display of faith and reverence during the Shaheedi Nagar Kirtan, a procession held on Friday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji.

The Nagar Kirtan, which had been in the city as part of the commemorations, departed from Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Chawniat, Barambala, Kishanbagh, and is now en route to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Several prominent religious figures attended the event, including Giani Raghbir Singh, Head Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, and S Sultan Singh from Takhat Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

Before the procession’s departure, a Kirtan Darbar was organised at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Chawniat in Kishanbagh. During the gathering, Ragi Jathas performed Gurubani Kirtans, and attendees were treated to religious sermons and discourses on the sacred teachings of the Ninth Guru, along with stories from his life.