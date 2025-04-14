  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Promoting awareness on folk art

Promoting awareness on folk art
x
Highlights

People walked with Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and greeted folk artistes of Kalakruti gram (art village) in Kamakshyanagar’s Rainarasinghpur village as part of Odia Pakhya cerebration on Thursday.

Dhenkanal: People walked with Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and greeted folk artistes of Kalakruti gram (art village) in Kamakshyanagar’s Rainarasinghpur village as part of Odia Pakhya cerebration on Thursday.

They moved around the village on foot and promoted awareness among the people on the importance of folk art and dance.

Addressing a programme at the art village jointly organised by District Lok Kala and Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, Upadhyay appreciated the significant contribution of the village artistes to the State and the country with multiple forms of folk arts.

He said real art exists in rural areas which unite people to live in harmony. “Artistes here are dedicated to art and enrich it by preserving for future generations. All stakeholders need to make efforts and try to popularise folk art for all times to come,” the Collector added.

Later, a cultural programme was organised and artistes were felicitated on the occasion. Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Additional District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra Sethi among others participated in the programme “A Day for Lok Kala.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick