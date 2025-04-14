Promoting awareness on folk art

Dhenkanal: People walked with Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and greeted folk artistes of Kalakruti gram (art village) in Kamakshyanagar’s Rainarasinghpur village as part of Odia Pakhya cerebration on Thursday.

They moved around the village on foot and promoted awareness among the people on the importance of folk art and dance.

Addressing a programme at the art village jointly organised by District Lok Kala and Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, Upadhyay appreciated the significant contribution of the village artistes to the State and the country with multiple forms of folk arts.

He said real art exists in rural areas which unite people to live in harmony. “Artistes here are dedicated to art and enrich it by preserving for future generations. All stakeholders need to make efforts and try to popularise folk art for all times to come,” the Collector added.

Later, a cultural programme was organised and artistes were felicitated on the occasion. Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Additional District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra Sethi among others participated in the programme “A Day for Lok Kala.”