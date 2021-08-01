Public confidence in police system low: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pointed to flagging public confidence in policing as he called upon young officers to work towards restoring it.

"In the field, whatever decision you make must be from the point of national interest and perspective. The limits of your work may be local but keeping this talisman will come in handy. You must remember you are also the flag-bearer of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat. So, all your actions must be inspired by the feeling of 'Nation First, Always First'," he told the IPS probationers of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, via video-conferencing.

Modi, citing the example of the National Disaster Response Force, said the police have not been able to command the same respect as the specialised organisation. "NDRF instils confidence during disasters. People think if the NDRF has come, they will be saved. It has earned this confidence and respect through its work. But the NDRF, too, has many police officials. Have police forces earned the same respect as NDRF? Why? You know the answer," he said.

The Prime Minister said this negative perception surrounding the police was a challenge. "During the pandemic this perception was changing because of the work done by the police. But it is back to square one. Why doesn't public confidence in policing increase? You sacrifice your life for national security. Yet when policing is talked about, people feel differently. It is your responsibility that this changes. Whether you change the system, or the system changes you will depend upon your training, will power and morale. What is your goal? What are your principles? That will determine how you behave," the PM said.

The virtual interaction was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Modi also stressed upon increasing representation of women in police forces. "There has been a constant effort to increase women's representation in the police forces in the recent past. Along with transparency and accountability, women strengthen the values of politeness and sensitivity in the police force," he said. Invoking the Dandi March, Modi said police needed to have the same desire for change. "The nation is demanding the same will power in your determination today. At that time the youth of the country fought for Swarajya. Today you have to dedicate yourself to surajya (good governance). At that time people were ready to die for country's freedom.



Today you have to live for the country," he said. Modi said 25 years later when India completes 100 years of freedom, how strong and well the police force is will depend upon the work that IPS probationers do in their careers. "You have to build the foundation on which glorious and disciplined India will be erected. The time has chosen you to do this. You have the responsibility of building a modern, effective and sensitive police force.

You are on a 25 years mission," Modi said. Modi emphasised on meeting modern-day challenges to crime prevention and asked police to focus on cybercrimes.

He said States were working on setting up commissionerates in cities with over 10 lakh population and that till date 16 States have implemented this in various cities. During his interaction with probationers, PM asked all to use their domain knowledge to improve policing. Depending upon probationers' hobbies and interests, the PM asked for suggestions to improve policing. He emphasised the need for fitness and develop connect with the public.