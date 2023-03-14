Public perception of UP has changed: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: By fostering an excellent environment of law and order, the Uttar Pradesh Police has changed the public's perception of the state, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the unveiling ceremony of the statue of martyr Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar at the Police Training School in Meerut, the CM said, "In the past, people used to feel afraid when they heard the name of UP.

Through excellent law and order, our UP Police have changed that perception. UP is now widely recognized as the best investment destination in the nation. Behind this is also the UP Police, performing its duties sincerely." The Chief Minister welcomed and congratulated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar on behalf of the people of the state, saying that today is a proud moment for all of us.