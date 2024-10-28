Puducherry declares Oct 30 as Deepavali holiday, 5-day break until Nov 3

Puducherry : The Chief Minister of Puducherry, N. Rangasamy, has declared October 30 a public holiday in the Union Territory for Deepavali, creating a five-day break in Puducherry that extends until November 3.

The holiday lineup begins with Deepavali on October 30, followed by Puducherry’s Liberation Day on November 1, All Souls’ Day on November 2, and Sunday on November 3.

With the holiday week ahead, Puducherry is experiencing a shopping rush, as residents gather for last-minute festive purchases.

K.M. Palanisamy, a trader in Puducherry, said: “People are shopping in large numbers, but rising prices for essentials like crackers, clothes, and lamps (diyas) are holding some back. The price of gold has also risen by approximately Rs 2,000 per gram, leading to reduced gold purchases.”

Enhanced security for Deepavali festivities, given the increased activity and recent intelligence inputs, the Puducherry government has stepped up security measures for Deepavali.

Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam held a high-level police meeting at state police headquarters, where additional security and traffic management strategies were discussed.

The plan includes heightened security and surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras. An additional 200 traffic officers will manage road congestion, and constables will handle law enforcement and night patrol duties to ensure public safety.

Crowded areas will have increased vigilance, and the Puducherry police have instructed traders to park at the old jail complex rather than on public roads.

Traders are also encouraged to install CCTV cameras facing streets to help alleviate traffic issues. Foot patrols will monitor key streets, with public announcements scheduled regularly to aid with traffic flow.

The traffic police have enlisted NSS volunteers to assist in regulating traffic.

The Puducherry Police have called on local traders and residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects.

A senior police officer shared that the Puducherry Police are closely coordinating with Tamil Nadu Police in light of intelligence reports.