Pujari urges people not to panic

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday urged people not to panic over the impending cyclonic storm Montha, assuring that all necessary preparations to tackle its possible impact have been completed.

Speaking to mediapersons after a high-level meeting of various departments and agencies, Pujari said final preparations at all levels, including the State government, district administration, block and panchayat levels have been completed.

“We want to urge the people not to panic or get worried over the cyclone. We will face this cyclone together successfully, ensuring zero casualties. Don’t move out of your houses unless there is an emergency,” the Revenue Minister appealed. He said the cyclonic system is currently moving at a speed of 18 km per hour, which is a positive sign, as experts suggest that the faster a system moves over the sea, the less its impact would be. Pujari further said the cyclonic storm, after making landfall in Andhra Pradesh, will move towards neighbouring Chhattisgarh, crossing Malkangiri district. The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, which may cause a rise in the water level of the Mahanadi river.

The Water Resources department has started releasing water from reservoirs, which are around 88 per cent of their capacity, to accommodate the additional inflow. Pujari said the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, will also talk to the Indian Coast Guard authorities to seek their assistance in dealing with the cyclone.