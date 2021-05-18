Punjab and Haryana High Court Rules That Live-In Relationships Are Morally And Socially Unacceptable

Though recently refusing to offer security to a couple seeking to protect their lives, the Punjab and Haryana High Court made the observations that 'Live-in relationships are socially and morally not acceptable'.

The petitioner couple, a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh and a 22-year-old man from Punjab, had approached the High Court, requesting that Punjab Police safeguard their life and liberty from the woman's kin.

After hearing the case, Justice HS Madaan's bench stated that in submitting the petition, the petitioners are seeking approval for their live-in relationship, which is ethically, morally and socially unacceptable, and no protection order can be issued as a consequence. As a result, the petition is dismissed.

The petitioner couple had stated that they had been in a relationship for four years through their lawyer, advocate J S Thakur, reported The Indian Express. The woman's family, on the other hand, was against their inter-caste marriage. They fled from their home, fearful of a threat to their lives and liberties. In order to proceed with their wedding, they requested legal protection.

The applicants told the court that they had submitted an email to the pertinent SSP of Punjab Police in April after being intimidated and threatened by the woman's family members. They decided to go to the High Court for protection and security since they were still receiving threats.

The question that left us in our mind is, with the country developing day by day and getting close to globalisation and modernization, in the democratic world is inter-caste marriage still so difficult ?