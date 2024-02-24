Live
- Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
- Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
- Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; remembers ‘Eeshwar’ on its 35th Anniversary
- NEWS ART FEST (North, East, West, South Art Fest) 2024, a spectacular Contemporary Art Festival that took place from February 17th to March 7th, 2024
- ‘Article 370’ rakes in over Rs 5 cr, Vidyut’s ‘Crakk’ mints Rs 4 cr on Day 1
- Controversy erupts over Chief Engineer, Kerala Minister's staff 'fight' in secretariat
- Delhi HC rules in favour of construction workers' benefits, wants unpaid contributions adjusted
- Celebrities Respond to Fans' Unique Requests for Exam Motivation on Social Media
- 'Digital Nagriks' not to be experimented with ‘unreliable’ AI models, govt tells Google India
- J&K narco-terrorism case: NIA attaches 4 properties, seizes Rs 2.27 crore
Just In
Punjab asks Haryana to handover farmer undergoing treatment in Rohtak
Highlights
Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart Sanjeev Kaushal, asking to handover a Punjab farmer who is undergoing treatment in Rohtak.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart Sanjeev Kaushal, asking to handover a Punjab farmer who is undergoing treatment in Rohtak.
In the letter, Verma said it has come to notice that Pritpal Singh, a farmer from Punjab who was injured during the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march, is undergoing treatment at the PGI Rohtak.
“You are requested to handover Pritpal Singh to Punjab authorities so that his treatment may be done in Punjab free of cost by the Punjab Government,” says the letter.
