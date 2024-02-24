  • Menu
Punjab asks Haryana to handover farmer undergoing treatment in Rohtak
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart Sanjeev Kaushal, asking to handover a Punjab farmer who is undergoing treatment in Rohtak.

In the letter, Verma said it has come to notice that Pritpal Singh, a farmer from Punjab who was injured during the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march, is undergoing treatment at the PGI Rohtak.

“You are requested to handover Pritpal Singh to Punjab authorities so that his treatment may be done in Punjab free of cost by the Punjab Government,” says the letter.

