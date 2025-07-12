Live
Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
Bajwa alleges that he was not allowed to reply to Cheema’s allegations and along with other MLAs again reached the well and shouted slogans against the state government
Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes, with Congress MLAs staging a walk out over the Abohar businessman murder incident.
As the proceedings began on the second day of the special session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue of the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar on July 7 by three assailants and demanded a discussion over the issue.
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan told Bajwa that they will get enough time to raise their issues.
The Speaker said since it is a special session, there is no Zero hour.
Then Bajwa and other party MLAs rushed to the Well of the House, raising the law and order issue in the state.
In the meantime, Speaker Sandhwan said the ongoing session has been extended by two days following the recommendation of the House Business Advisory Committee (BAC).
After the Congress MLAs came back to their seats, heated exchanges erupted between Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Congress leader Bajwa after the AAP leader alleged that Congress had allegedly patronised gangsters.
Bajwa alleged that he was not allowed to reply to Cheema’s allegations and along with other MLAs again reached the Well and shouted slogans against the state government.
The Speaker asked the protesting Congress MLAs whether they have anything to say about the BAC recommendations.
However, they did not reply and staged a walk out of the House. Punjab Minister Barinder Goyal moved a resolution against the Centre’s move of deploying CISF personnel at dams managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board.