31 farmer bodies in Punjab call for Bandh on September 25

Punjab bandh: In a first-of-its-kind show of solidarity, 31 farmer organisations, cutting across party lines on Wednesday, announced a joint statewide protest on September 25 against the farm Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament.

The organisations have given a call for complete 'Punjab bandh' as a mark of protest. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of 31 farmer organisations held at Moga in which it was decided to make the occasion historic by not taking the support of any political party, farmer leaders said.

The farmer organisations also chalked out a strategy for post-September 25 protests.

It was decided that the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee member Jagmohan Singh Patiala will be leading the protest. He said farmers were against the government's 'kala kanoon' or black law that the government was aiming to bring by any means and in any form. "If the government wants to respect farmers' wishes, withdraw them," he said. Interestingly, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an NDA ally, on Tuesday announced to stage a 'chakka jam' for three hours across Punjab on September 25 to lodge its protest.

Senior leaders will lead the protests in their constituencies and district headquarters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljeet Cheema said.