Punjab BJP seeks white paper on irregularities in MGNREGA

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should release a White Paper on the alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the state over the last 10 years, BJP leader Paramjit Singh Kainth said on Monday.

Kainth, state vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, demanded a time-bound, high-level inquiry and said that the government should place district-wise, block-wise and gram panchayat-wise data in the public domain, including the job cards issued, employment provided, payments made and social audit details.

This was necessary to ensure accountability and transparency, he said. Kainth alleged that complaints and audit reports over the years pointed to issues such as fake or duplicate job cards, inflated muster rolls, payments without work, incomplete projects and inclusion of ineligible or deceased persons as beneficiaries.

He said the White Paper should mention inquiries conducted, FIRs registered, recoveries made and action taken against erring officials. Kainth welcomed the enactment of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, describing it as a major reform in rural employment and infrastructure development.

He said the Act increases the employment guarantee to 125 days per rural household a year and mandates weekly wage payments or payment within 15 days of work completion. He added that the framework makes social audits mandatory and promotes women’s participation.

Kainth said the new programme focuses on durable assets such as water conservation, rural infrastructure and climate-resilient works, with panchayats playing a key role and technology being used for monitoring and transparency. He also criticised the convening of a special session of the Punjab Assembly, saying the government should instead focus on improving rural development delivery and ensuring transparency in employment schemes.