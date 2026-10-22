- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says cabinet will review caste census data errors
- After cop stops ministers during Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka BJP accuses govt of hypocrisy
- Gwalior accident: Patwari questions safety arrangements, seeks action against those responsible
- Meghalaya govt spends Rs 4,000 crore annually on education: Conrad Sangma
- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Shinde seek more time to appear before police
- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
Punjab CM detained at Delhi airport, fined Rs 50K
In Short
The party has accused the Centre of deliberately humiliating Mann and creating hurdles in Punjab's progress, linking the alleged incident to repeated denials of political clearance for the chief minister's foreign visits.
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for nearly three hours at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Paris, before officials issued him a challan of Rs 50,000, claiming they were under “tremendous pressure from above”.
The party has accused the Centre of deliberately humiliating Mann and creating hurdles in Punjab's progress, linking the alleged incident to repeated denials of political clearance for the chief minister's foreign visits. Baltej Pannu, AAP's media in-charge in Punjab, alleged that Mann was kept waiting at the airport under the pretext that his luggage was still arriving and being checked. “When Mann returned from Paris and arrived at the Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours. Excuses were made that 'your luggage is still arriving' and 'your luggage is still being checked',” Pannu said in a statement.
He further claimed that officials approached Mann just as he was about to leave the airport after loading his luggage into a vehicle. “After three hours, when Mann was allowed to leave and was about to depart after placing his luggage in a vehicle, officials came running after him and said that they were under 'tremendous pressure from above',” Pannu alleged.
Punjab BJP questions govt over House adjournment within few minutes on opening day
Maharashtra to unveil independent chemical policy in November: CM Fadnavis
Assam CM announces Rs 208-crore super-speciality hospital at Tezpur medical college
India, Germany to strengthen cooperation between industries amid FTA push: Piyush Goyal
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
Maharashtra to unveil independent chemical policy in November: CM Fadnavis
India, Germany to strengthen cooperation between industries amid FTA push: Piyush Goyal