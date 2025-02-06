Punjab High Court Denies Bail In Rs 1 Crore Cyber Sextortion Case, Warns Of Rising Digital Threats

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken a firm stance against cyber sextortion by denying regular bail to a woman accused of extorting over Rs 1 crore from an elderly doctor through explicit video blackmail.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil emphasized the alarming rise in image-based sexual abuse, noting its significant surge since 2021, particularly during pandemic lockdowns. "Such acts are currently the highest reported form of image-based sexual abuse," the judge observed, highlighting how predators manipulate vulnerable individuals through video calls.

The case involves a sophisticated operation where the accused, Jaibuna, allegedly worked with her husband Salim and others to target a 73-year-old Hisar doctor. The scheme began on August 8, 2024, when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from someone claiming to be "Kavita Aggarwal." Following the recording of an explicit video, the perpetrators escalated their demands, with an accomplice posing as a CBI officer threatening to publish the content online.

Through multiple RTGS transactions, the group allegedly extracted Rs 1.34 crore from the victim before he reported the crime on August 31, 2024. Police investigation revealed a network of accomplices, including a juvenile, who coordinated the extortion through various bank accounts. Authorities have recovered Rs 6 lakh from the accused couple's residence.

Despite the accused woman's claims of being illiterate and wrongly implicated, the court found the case part of a broader pattern of criminal activity. Justice Moudgil expressed particular concern over the emotional impact on victims, noting that such crimes often leave individuals feeling "embarrassed, hopeless, and isolated."

The court's decision underscores the judiciary's commitment to addressing the growing threat of cyber sextortion, which has become increasingly sophisticated in its targeting of vulnerable individuals across age groups.