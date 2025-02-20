Punjab Man Missing From US Deportation Flights, Family Anxiously Awaits News

A Ferozepur family's anxiety grows as their son, Navdeep Singh, remains conspicuously absent from three recent US deportation flights, despite appearing twice on deportation lists. His case highlights the personal toll of illegal immigration attempts and the ongoing US crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Navdeep's parents, who run a modest sweets shop in Taranwala village, faced disappointment when they traveled to Amritsar airport on February 15th to receive their son. According to fellow deportees, Navdeep was removed from the flight due to health issues, including fever and dizziness, requiring hospitalization.

The family's immigration saga represents a significant financial gamble, with Kashmir Singh, Navdeep's father, selling an acre of land and accumulating substantial debt to fund two attempted border crossings. The initial attempt, costing Rs 40 lakh, ended with Navdeep's arrest in Panama City. Undaunted, he made a second attempt via Guatemala, investing an additional Rs 15 lakh, only to be detained in January 2025.

Since February 5th, the US has deported 332 Indian nationals through military flights to Amritsar as part of President Trump's intensified efforts against undocumented immigrants. The deportation process has drawn criticism after reports emerged of deportees being shackled throughout their journey.

Fellow deportees Saurav from Ferozepur and Gursewak from Rajpura have confirmed Navdeep's health issues, but his family remains in the dark about his current condition and potential return date. With no confirmed schedule for future deportation flights, the family continues their anxious wait for news of their son's whereabouts and well-being.