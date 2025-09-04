Punjab minister urges Centre for Rs 50,000 per acre relief for crop loss

Chandigarh: Seeking enhanced compensation of at least Rs 50,000 per acre for crop loss, Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Thursday urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an immediate relief and massive financial package to address the devastating impact of floods.

Also, he demanded enhanced compensation to support affected farmers after over four lakh acres with agricultural land submerged, threatening both state and national food security.

Khudian accompanied the Union Agriculture Minister to flood-affected areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala districts, showcasing the devastating impact on agriculture sector.

Upon arrival at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Khudian received Union Minister Chouhan, who was visiting the state to assess the damage and meet with affected farmers.

Highlighting the extensive damage caused by floods, the state minister informed that standing crops at over 4 lakh acres have been inundated, as per preliminary assessments.

With paddy fields being the worst affected, just weeks before harvesting season, he said that this devastation has resulted in significant losses for farmers and the state's agricultural economy.

The impact on the rural economy is further exacerbated by substantial damage to livestock.

“Punjab’s contribution to the nation's food security cannot be overlooked,” said Khudian, adding that as an agrarian state, Punjab plays a pivotal role in contributing to the central food pool.

However, the floods have brought unprecedented devastation to crops, agricultural infrastructure and rural economy.

“The state’s economic backbone is under immense strain, necessitating immediate support to revive the sector and mitigate the suffering of farmers,” he added.

Expressing concerns over the current compensation for flood victims, the state minister said that crop damage compensation stands at Rs 6,800 per acre, which is insufficient considering the extent of losses incurred by farmers.

He urged the Central government to increase this compensation to at least Rs 50,000 per acre.

Khudian also demanded the immediate release of Rs 8,000 crore of Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF) stalled by the Centre.

Besides, Punjab requires a special package to mitigate the impact of the floods and support the state's economy, he added.