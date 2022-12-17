Punjab moves forward towards e-governance

Chandigarh: In order to provide better services to technical training Institutes in a transparent, efficient, reliable and convenient manner, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched Online Affiliation Portal for Institutes affiliated to Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training.



Launching the portal here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I, the Chief Minister described the portal as a revolutionary step that will streamline the functioning of the board. He said that every year the board processes affiliation files of around 250 Institutes.

Bhagwant Mann said that at present these Institutes submit filled Affiliation Performa of nearly 125 pages along with annexure in the form of physical file. Bhagwant Mann said that currently requisite affiliation fee is also submitted by the Institutes in the form of demand draft only.

However, the Chief Minister said that with the launch of this portal, the applicant Institutes will not be required to visit the Board's office for submission of Affiliation Performa and other documents. He said that moreover Institutes can download/ upload Affiliation Performa along with other documents and submit requisite fees from anywhere under their login/ password.

Bhagwant Mann further said that this portal will also help in ensuring that the process to analyze data collected for affiliation in the last three years becomes faster and efficient.