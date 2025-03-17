Punjab Police suspends 12 officials for assaulting Army Colonel, son over parking dispute

Punjab Police on Monday suspended 12 personnel, including three inspectors, following a public outrage for allegedly assaulting an Army Colonel and his son over a parking dispute in Patiala.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered, and the investigation is set to be completed within 45 days.

The incident, which occurred on the night of March 13-14 near a dhaba close to Rajindra Hospital, has sparked widespread condemnation after a video of the assault surfaced.

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Batth, currently posted at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi, was attacked along with his son by police officials.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh announced the immediate suspension of Inspectors Harry Boparai, Ronnie Singh, and Harjinder Dhillon, along with nine other personnel.

"We regret this incident and apologise. The Indian Army and Punjab Police share a strong relationship, and we aim to maintain it," the SSP stated.

He assured that justice would be served and that a departmental inquiry had been initiated against the involved officers.

"The matter is under detailed investigation, and strict action will be taken," he said, adding that neither the police officials nor the Army officer was in uniform when the incident happened.

Colonel Batth's wife, Jaswinder Batth, narrated the ordeal, stating that the family was having a meal near their car when police officials asked them to move the vehicle for their own parking. When the Colonel objected to their tone, a violent altercation ensued.

She alleged that the officers, accompanied by their team, attacked her husband and son with baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons. The Colonel suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured left hand, while his son Angad Singh sustained a deep head wound. Both victims have been hospitalised since 2:00 PM on March 14.

The altercation is also recorder in the CCTV footage.

She further claimed that despite repeated pleas, authorities delayed recording their statements, and an FIR was initially not registered.

The incident has drawn strong responses from the Western Command Headquarters and the 1 Armoured Division in Patiala, which have taken up the matter with the Punjab government and police.

A statement from the Western Command HQs confirmed, "There was an altercation and scuffle between an Army officer on leave in Patiala and policemen post-midnight on March 13-14. The issue is being handled with due urgency at both the state government and local levels by the Command HQs and lower formations. An FIR has been lodged, and strict action against the errant policemen has been assured by the authorities."

The statement further added that the Colonel was shifted to the Military Hospital (MH), where local civilian administration and police officials visited him to provide necessary assurances.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are facing increased pressure to ensure swift justice and accountability in the case.