Punjab Sports Minister ties the knot with radiologist from UP

Highlights
Chandigarh : Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday tied the knot with Gurveen Kaur, a doctor, as per Sikh rituals here.
Second-time legislator Hayer (33) is the third minister in the AAP government who solemnised their marriage after the formation of the government in March 2022.
Gurveen Kaur is a radiologist by profession and her family is settled in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. This year, Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS officer Jyoti Yadav.
