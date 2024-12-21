Puri temple to intro-duce new ‘darshan’ sys-tem

Bhubaneswar: Arrangements are being put in place to provide devotees better facilities for viewing the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, an official said on Friday.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was made as dev-otees often face difficulties in getting a glance of the deities in the sanc-tum sanctorum due to overcrowding.

“Separate barricades will be set up at the ‘Natamandap' (dance hall) along with a ramp system and special arrangement for differently abled persons, as part of the move,” Padhee said.