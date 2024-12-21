  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Puri temple to intro-duce new ‘darshan’ sys-tem

Puri temple to intro-duce new ‘darshan’ sys-tem
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Arrangements are being put in place to provide devotees better facilities for viewing the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, an...

Bhubaneswar: Arrangements are being put in place to provide devotees better facilities for viewing the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, an official said on Friday.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was made as dev-otees often face difficulties in getting a glance of the deities in the sanc-tum sanctorum due to overcrowding.

“Separate barricades will be set up at the ‘Natamandap' (dance hall) along with a ramp system and special arrangement for differently abled persons, as part of the move,” Padhee said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick