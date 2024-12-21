Live
- CT Ravi’s foul-mouthing isn’t an isolated case: DKS
- HC orders immediate release of CT Ravi, BJP workers celebrate
- Cops nab fraudster who leased house to 22 people in Bengaluru
- 32K acres of Waqf lands encroached: Abdul Aziz
- AP always stands as a beacon of innovation: CII Chairman
- Gokulam sheds beneficial for dairy farmers: Collector Sumit
- Second abandoned Shiv temple discovered
- CM for speedy disposal of cases, says Anitha
- Chandrababu envisions financial independence of women: Bhuvaneswari
- Cong MLAs protest at MP Assembly premises
Puri temple to intro-duce new ‘darshan’ sys-tem
Bhubaneswar: Arrangements are being put in place to provide devotees better facilities for viewing the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, an official said on Friday.
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was made as dev-otees often face difficulties in getting a glance of the deities in the sanc-tum sanctorum due to overcrowding.
“Separate barricades will be set up at the ‘Natamandap' (dance hall) along with a ramp system and special arrangement for differently abled persons, as part of the move,” Padhee said.
