Puri turns into fortress for Rath Yatra

Puri: These aside pilgrim town of Puri on Wednesday turned into a fortress with around 10,000 security personnel deployed for the annual Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath on June 27. Besides, over 250 Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras have been installed at various places in the town for surveillance.

The security personnel, including those of Central Armed Forces, participated in a rehearsal to prepare themselves to handle lakhs of devotees who will arrive in the town from every nook and cranny of the country and abroad to get a glimpse of the trinity, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. The deities come out of the 12th-century shrine to mingle with devotees cutting across caste, creed and religion once a year.

As this year’s Rath Yatra celebration will be held post-Pahalgam terror attack, security arrangements have been made keeping different aspects in view. “An Integrated Command and Control Room has been set up in Puri for the first time. Around 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed along the route between Uttara Chhak and Puri town and between Puri and Konark.

The live visuals from these cameras will be monitored round the clock,” Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania said after giving the final touch to the security arrangements made for the mega festival. Khurania said the AI-powered surveillance system will keep watch on traffic movements, crowd surge and help security personnel make a prompt decision and face emergencies. Sub-control rooms have also been set up at key locations, the DGP said. For the first time, NSG (National Security Guard) snipers have been deployed on the rooftops of buildings given the threat assessment, while anti-drone technology and police-operated drones will be in use for aerial surveillance, the DGP said, adding that anti-sabotage teams, bomb squads and dog squads are also in place.

The 10,000 security personnel deployed for the festival comprises Odisha Police and eight companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). To ensure foolproof security on sea front, arrangements have been made with deployment of Odisha’s Marine Police, Coast Guard and Indian Navy, he said.

A real-time chatbot application has also been launched to assist visitors with information on parking availability, route maps and directions to vacant parking spaces, Khurania said.

Expecting congregation of around 15 lakh people on day one and two of the festival, DGP Khurania emphasised that priority will be given to proper service and security of the devotees. “Extensive arrangements have been made for the orderly ‘darshan’ of the devotees. Experienced police officers have been deployed for Rath Yatra duty,” he said.

The Director of Intelligence, R P Koche, said since Shri Jagannath temple is located in a high-security zone, its importance increases significantly during the Rath Yatra. Besides, special security arrangements have been made for Sri Gundicha temple and the three chariots, Koche said.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Modernisation), Soumendra Priyadarshi, said appropriate arrangements have been made to control the crowd.

ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said the cooperation of the officers/staff of the police administration is essential for the orderly completion of the Rath Yatra.

Shree Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will begin on June 27 and end on July 8 with deities returning to the main shrine.