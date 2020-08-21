Put SOPs in place over disposal of PPE kits, rules High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to place the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in relation to the proper disposal of used personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and related accessories. The matter came up before the court after a petition was filed by advocate KB Vijaykumar highlighting the inappropriate disposal of PPE kits in the absence of SOP by the union and the state government.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order in this regard.

Vijaykumar has submitted that the PPE comprises PPE kits, goggles, shoes, triple layer surgical masks, surgical masks, nitrile gloves and N95 masks.

The petition states "World Health Organisation has also not stipulated any SOPs for disposal of PPE Kits and other accessories worn by staff in the hospitals and involved in Corona Care Clinics or elsewhere. Neither has the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India issued SOPs in this regard. So also the Government of Karnataka. Intensive search for information by the Petitioner did not yield any positive results in regard to SOPs for PPE Kits and other accessories."

"In the absence of any SOPs being defined, the PPE Kits and other accessories are being inappropriately disposed off by the users in a manner they deem fit causing a serious risk for the public." The plea highlights that with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state the number of PPE kits will also go higher. His plea prays for the formulation of such SOP which will ensure proper disposal of PPE.