PV Charan Singh and Dr Swaminathan Awarded Bharat Ratna

New Delhi: For the first time Government of India has announced Bharat Ratna to multiple personalities.

Making this announcement Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Government has decided to bestow Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao who is considered to be the architect of reforms in the country, another former PM and farmers leader Choudhary Charan Singh and Dr M S Swaminathan who is supposed to be the main person behind the Green Revolution in country which made India turn in foid grain importer to exporter of Food frains.