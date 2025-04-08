Pvt schools hike fees: Atishi slams BJP Govt

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, has launched a sharp attack on the newly-formed BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of enabling arbitrary fee hikes by private school operators. In a strongly worded statement, Atishi claimed that soon after the BJP assumed power, private schools began “looting” parents through unjustified increases in tuition fees.

Raising serious concerns over the rising financial burden on families, Atishi demanded immediate intervention by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s administration. She called for a halt to fee hikes and outlined three key steps the state government must take to curb what she termed as “arbitrariness” in private school operations.

Atishi stated that the Delhi government should immediately suspend all recently announced fee hikes by private schools. She further demanded that the government conduct a comprehensive audit of the financial records and fee structures of all schools intending to raise fees. According to her, only after the audit confirms that a school is not making excess profits should it be allowed to increase fees—and even then, the hike should be limited to just 1 to 2 percent.

“Parents are protesting outside various private schools, voicing their frustration. Since the BJP took charge, school managements have been given a free hand to exploit parents,” Atishi said.

She also contrasted the current situation with the Aam Aadmi Party’s 10-year governance, claiming that during her party’s tenure, strict measures were in place to control fee hikes. “The AAP government maintained transparency and accountability.

Any unjustified increase in fees had to be refunded based on audit results. We kept track of every rupee,” she said.