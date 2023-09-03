RAAC prepares roadmap for IISER-Berhampur

Berhampur: A high level Research and Academic Advisory Committee (RAAC) comprising national and international scientists and academicians, led by Padmashri Prof K N Ganesh, the founder director of IISER, Pune and IISER-Tirupati, has outlined a roadmap for research and scientific activities for IISER-Berhampur in the coming years.

The 22-member committee interacted with the faculty, students and research scholars on Friday and Saturday in different sessions and guided them for achieving excellence in science education and research.

“Though IISER Berhampur was established as an institute on science education and research in 2016 and is the youngest amongst the seven IISERs in the country, we are very impressed with the tremendous progress in various fields. The students are very energetic and high-grade research in agriculture, minerals, ocean and other fields is having good ambience,” said Prof Ganesh.

“Research must develop and facilitate the locals and we are happy that IISER-Berhampur is heading in the right direction,” he added.

The members of the six sub-committees of the RAAC including Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Data Science, Mathematics, Physics and Academic Advisory Committee interacted with the faculty, students and research scholars to streamline IISER-Berhampur. The members also expressed their views that more youngsters must come forward and take interest in science education and research.

IISER-Berhampur Director Prof Ashok Kumar Ganguli formed this high level committee with the approval of the Board of Governors to provide regular guidance to the institute for enhancement of research and academic activities of the institute.

“The visit of the committee members and their guidance would help us further for development of core competency in various upcoming relevant areas of scientific research.

We are collaborating with several educational institutions in Berhampur and especially south Odisha and Vizianagram to create an ecosystem of high quality research centres to facilitate the local educational institutions through mutually collaborating projects,” Prof Ganguly said.