Raaj Kumar Anand shares his resignation letter,discussed 2 reasons for leaving AAP

New Delhi: Raaj kumar Anand has posted his resignation letter, one day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party and his ministerial position. He sent this letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his letter, he stated two reasons for leaving the government and party.

In his letter, he stated, "I, Rajkumar Anand, Social Welfare Minister, Delhi Government, now resign from my ministerial position. There are two reasons for this. The first reason is because I entered politics after being influenced by the statements you made, 'If politics changes, the country will change,' yet I must regretfully state that politics has not changed, but you and your party have.

The former minister stated, "The Aam Aadmi Party was founded as a movement against corruption, but now it is entangled in corruption. Two of our ministers, as well as our Chief Minister, are in jail.There have been severe suspicions of corruption against our government. I don't believe we have any moral strength left to continue in government."

Furthermore, he said, "I think that the biggest betrayal has happened to our party workers and the people of Delhi who brought the Aam Aadmi Party to power with great expectations,so that corruption can be eliminated from Delhi, but after coming to power, this party also could not save itself from corruption."

He asserted, "Today, an Aam Aadmi Party worker has become a bus filling machine." Big leaders engage in corruption, while a common worker from our party sits on the bus, regardless of the sun, rain, cold, or heat, and joins the protest with a placard. This is not right. It has become uncomfortable for me to work in this government as a minister. I no longer want to associate my name with this government and their corruption."

Rajkumar Anand went on to say in his letter, "The second reason for leaving the job of minister is that after working in this party and government for four years, I have realized that this party and government are opposed to Dalit ideals, reservation, and Babasaheb. Whatever I am today, I am because of Babasaheb. I worked as a child laborer at Aligarh's lock factory, received an education via tuition, started a company, conducted social work, entered politics, and became an MLA and minister. I was only able to do all of this because of Babasaheb. Baba Saheb has taught us the life formula of "payback to society."



In his resignation letter, he stated, "My objective in entering politics is not to make money or to persecute. I came here so that payback to society can be realized in the true sense. I stand with you for this reason, since you claim to uphold Babasaheb's beliefs. Every AAP press conference has a photo of Babasaheb. But the truth is something different. In the previous four years, I've understood that you and your party oppose Babasaheb and his beliefs. This is not only anti-reservation but also anti-Dalit.

The Delhi government recruited numerous fellows in assemblies and ministries, earning lakhs. The AAP government, which discussed Babasaheb, did not understand the need for reservation, and the money for SC-ST welfare was spent on other schemes, contradicting the AAP's focus on Babasaheb.The party lacks respect for Dalit councillors, MLAs, and ministers, with no Dalit among the leading leaders, Rajya Sabha members, MLAs in charge of states, or chairman of the 28 colleges of the Delhi government. It is very difficult for me to live in this government with a Dalit identity. Therefore, I am resigning from the post of minister."