Rafales Jets Induction Today Live Updates: Fighter jets to join Air Force today after Sarva Dharma Puja
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Marshal Bhadauria and Defence Secretary will attend the ceremony at Ambala Air Base in Haryana today.
The French delegation at the ceremony will include French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Air Gen Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of French Air Force, Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier and CEO of missile maker MBDA Eric Beranger.
The programme includes sarva dharma puja, air display by Rafale and India's Tejas Aircraft. A traditional water welcome will be given to Rafale fleet before its induction into 17 Squardon.
Live Updates
- 10 Sep 2020 5:32 AM GMT
Watch Rafale fighter aircraft flying at low-speed during an air display at Indian Air Force base in Ambala
- 10 Sep 2020 5:29 AM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase
- 10 Sep 2020 4:57 AM GMT
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrive at Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony.
- 10 Sep 2020 4:55 AM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly arrive at the Indian Air Force Station, Ambala, for the Rafale induction ceremony
- 10 Sep 2020 4:27 AM GMT
Rafale at induction ceremony at Amabala
- 10 Sep 2020 4:22 AM GMT
Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi. She will attend the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala.
- 10 Sep 2020 4:20 AM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces of France, at Palam Air Force Station before leaving for Ambala: Defence Minister's Office
- 10 Sep 2020 4:19 AM GMT
Rafale fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, today morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force, today.
- 10 Sep 2020 4:17 AM GMT
French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, arrives at Delhi for the induction ceremony. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at the Air Force Station in Ambala.