Rafales Jets Induction Today Live Updates: Fighter jets to join Air Force today after Sarva Dharma Puja

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Marshal Bhadauria and Defence Secretary will attend the ceremony at Ambala Air Base in Haryana today.

The French delegation at the ceremony will include French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Air Gen Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of French Air Force, Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier and CEO of missile maker MBDA Eric Beranger.

The programme includes sarva dharma puja, air display by Rafale and India's Tejas Aircraft. A traditional water welcome will be given to Rafale fleet before its induction into 17 Squardon.

#WATCH Rafale fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, today morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force, today. pic.twitter.com/aM8JVkXdQm — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020



