  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Raghav Chadha moves SC against Rajya Sabha suspension

Raghav Chadha moves SC against Rajya Sabha suspension
x
Highlights

Member of Parliament of Aam Admi Party (AAP) Raghav Chada on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Member of Parliament of Aam Admi Party (AAP) Raghav Chada on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.

Chadha was suspended in August on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name in a select committee.

He has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill.

The AAP MP has been suspended until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.

The motion of suspension was moved by BJP MP Piyush Goyal who termed Chadha's action unethical.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X