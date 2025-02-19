Rahul and Tharoor meeting eases tensions in Kerala in Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: A surprise half-hour meeting between senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor at 10 Janpath, Delhi, appears to have eased tensions within the party in Kerala.

According to sources, the meeting held on Tuesday night helped break the ice, and more discussions are expected to address Tharoor’s concerns.

Following the meeting, both Rahul and Tharoor exited through the back door, leaving AICC General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal to brief the media. He described the meeting as a "cool" affair.

Tharoor, a four-time MP, has recently expressed displeasure over his treatment by the party high command and the Congress leadership in Kerala.

The situation escalated last week when, in an article for a leading English daily, he not only praised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government but also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit.

His remarks sparked a political storm in Kerala, drawing criticism from within his party while simultaneously earning appreciation from the ruling CPI(M). Chief Minister Vijayan, quick to capitalise on the moment, welcomed Tharoor’s comments as a boost to his government’s image.

The backlash against Tharoor intensified over the weekend, with party colleagues launching direct and indirect attacks. However, political observers argue that despite not fitting the mold of a traditional Kerala Congress leader -- who engages closely with grassroots voters -- Tharoor has carved out a unique appeal.

“His lack of street-level political engagement is a disadvantage, but he compensates with strategic moves, making him a favourite among apolitical voters,” said a media critic who wished to remain anonymous.

The critic added that the Delhi meeting should have happened sooner, given that Tharoor is a valuable asset to any political party, as proven by his four consecutive electoral victories.