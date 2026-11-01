Rahul Gandhi Escalates Attack on CEC, Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Face Jail

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the INDIA bloc's mega rally in Delhi on Sunday, declaring that Kumar's removal from office was necessary to restore the country's democratic system. He went a step further, claiming that the Chief Election Commissioner would not only lose his position but also face imprisonment.

Addressing the rally, Gandhi said he stood by his prediction and urged India's citizens, particularly the youth, to take note of his statement. He also alleged that Narendra Modi could not have become Prime Minister and Amit Shah could not have become Union Home Minister without Gyanesh Kumar's role.

Escalating his allegations against the Election Commission, Gandhi claimed that vote chori had been taking place for years across several states. Citing elections in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he alleged that votes were manipulated through EVMs and by selectively deleting or adding names to electoral rolls.

Gandhi further claimed that 15 per cent of Indian voters had been removed from electoral rolls after the 2024 general elections. Describing the polls as illegal and stolen, he asserted that the Election Commission's own records supported his allegations.

Turning to his vision for the country, Gandhi invoked the imagery of Lord Shiva's procession, saying he wanted an India where everyone had a place, regardless of their identity or background. He said the country should embrace inclusivity, where farmers receive fair returns for their hard work and students who spend 18 hours studying are rewarded with employment opportunities.

Taking aim at economic inequality, the Congress leader alleged that farmers were not receiving their rightful earnings, young people were struggling to secure jobs and workers were being denied their due. He accused the government of allowing the country's wealth to become concentrated in the hands of just two or three individuals.

Gandhi maintained that India should not become a country controlled by a handful of powerful people, asserting that the INDIA bloc would neither accept nor allow such a situation to prevail.