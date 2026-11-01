MP to float new company for MSME facilitation, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: With a view to providing more facilities to small and medium industries, the Madhya Pradesh government will soon float a new company.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a new "MSME Industrial Development Company" (MSME-IDC) that will be established to cater to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He was addressing entrepreneurs in a programme organised on the 71st Foundation Day of the state in Bhopal.

This company will play a pivotal role in providing essential industrial infrastructure—including land—across all regions, the Chief Minister said.

"Much like the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, which focuses on large-scale industries with investments exceeding Rs 500 crore, the new entity will be dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of the MSME sector. It will be a state-owned company, fully held by the Madhya Pradesh government," Chief Minister Yadav said.

He announced that private investors will now be permitted to develop industrial parks, with the state government providing a grant of Rs 50 lakh per hectare.

The land for MSMEs will be made available in every district of the state within two months to accelerate industrial growth and investment, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Yadav held detailed discussions with young entrepreneurs regarding their investments, future plans and the potential for industrial development.

He assured them that the state government would provide all possible support to foster their innovations and investments.

Chief Minister Yadav said the celebration of the state's prosperity can only be truly meaningful if economic growth is positive, robust and inclusive, ensuring that every section of society has the opportunity to join the mainstream of development.

He noted that it is a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's capable leadership that the availability of petroleum in the country has remained seamless despite global crises.

"Under his (PM Modi's) leadership, the nation's energy capacity is expanding rapidly and India is moving steadily toward self-reliance."

"The future of the state is anchored in investment, industry and innovation. In 2025-26, 13 new industrial areas spanning 220 hectares have been developed, while thousands of beneficiaries have been provided loans under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana," the Chief Minister said.

State MSME Minister Chetan Kashyap said that following the Chief Minister's efforts to highlight the unique advantages of Madhya Pradesh at various investor summits, the state has now become the top choice for investors.

Kashyap added that 1,250 plots have been allocated to entrepreneurs in the last year alone, and this figure is set to reach 3,000 in the current financial year.

He assured that 30 new industrial areas will be developed by 2028, with plots being made available for 5,000 industrial units.

Industrial activity across the state is witnessing rapid growth.

Chief Minister Yadav transferred over Rs 450 crore in incentives to more than 900 MSME units and Rs 47.80 crore to more than 120 startups with a single click.

MSME Minister Kashyap was also present at the event.

Chief Minister Yadav issued Letters of Intent (LoIs) for industrial plots allotments.

These are expected to attract an investment of around Rs 83 crore and create 640 new job opportunities.

Benefits under the Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana were also distributed to various beneficiaries.



