Just In
Rahul Gandhi Faces Obstruction In Visiting Srimanta Sankardeva's Birthplace In Assam
- During his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam, Rahul Gandhi encounters restrictions on visiting Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva
- The sudden change in plans, attributed to pressure from the state government, prompts concerns and responses from senior Congress leaders.
The Congress leader had plans to visit Bordowa Satra in the Nagaon district of the state. Commenting on the situation, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh explained that efforts to visit Batadrava Than had been ongoing since January 11. Two Congress MLAs met with the management, and it was agreed that they would arrive at 7 am on January 22. However, they were informed on short notice that entry would only be permitted after 3 pm.
Ramesh attributed the sudden change to pressure from the state government. He expressed difficulty in reaching the destination after 3 pm due to additional travel distances.
On Sunday, the management committee of Batadrava Than had announced that Rahul Gandhi would be allowed entry after 3 pm on Monday. The decision was based on the significant events surrounding the consecration of the Ram Temple and the expected influx of devotees.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Rahul Gandhi to refrain from visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva on January 22, emphasizing that there should be no competition between Lord Ram and the revered medieval Vaishnav saint. Sarma also mentioned the deployment of commandos along sensitive routes in minority-dominated areas, coinciding with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the day of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.