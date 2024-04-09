Live
- Rashmika's Ugadi greetings: 'This day is filled with blessings, laughter'
- President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate homoeopathic symposium on Wednesday
- SC grants interim bail to Abbas Ansari to attend 'fatiha’ ritual of father Mukhtar
- Ola to shut global operations, to focus on Indian market
- Vijay Antony talks love and cinema ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
- Proclaimed offender arrested for multi-crore real estate scam in Punjab
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses CM Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest by ED, remand order by trial court
- Ahead of polls, BSF makes back-to-back gold seizures near B’desh border
- ‘Culture to connectivity’: PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit gives further push to NDA's Mission South
- Delhi High Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Delhi Liquor Scam case
Just In
Rahul Gandhi makes surprise visit to women collecting 'mahua' flowers in MP’s Shahdol
A group of women collecting ‘Mahua flowers’ in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday had a surprise guest when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped his convoy to meet them.
Bhopal: A group of women collecting ‘Mahua flowers’ in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday had a surprise guest when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped his convoy to meet them.
Rahul Gandhi, who stayed in Shahdol on Monday night, was heading towards a helipad to leave for Delhi. On seeing the women collecting Mahua along the highway in Umaria, he stopped his convoy and met the women.
Madhya Pradesh Congress shared photographs of Rahul Gandhi with the women on social media. After a short interaction with the women, Rahul Gandhi moved on with the rest of the journey.
Congress’ top star campaigner Rahul Gandhi kick-started the party’s election campaign in Shahdol, one of the five Lok Sabha seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates.
On his first visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Rahul Gandhi addressed three back-to-back public rallies in three different Lok Sabha seats -- Balaghat, Mandla and Shahdol.
As per the MP Congress office, he was supposed to leave for Delhi after addressing the rallies by late evening, however, the special aircraft could not take off for some reason, and he had to stay in Shahdol.
MP’s six out of 29 Lok Sabha seats -- Chhindwara, Shahdol, Balaghat, Mandla, Sidhi and Jabalpur -- will go for the poll in the first phase on April 19.