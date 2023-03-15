Rahul Gandhi May Attend Parliament Today As Ge Returned From Abroad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi from abroad and is expected to attend Parliament today. Gandhi's homecoming comes amid an all out Parliament battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over his remarks on Indian democracy in the United Kingdom. Rahul Gandhi has been held accountable by the BJP for allegedly defaming Parliament and spreading falsehoods.



Smriti Irani, a union minister, said that every Indian needed an apology from him because he represents not just the voices of the parliamentarians but also the will of the Indian people as expressed in the constitution.

Rahul Gandhi claimed during his interactions in the UK that the country's institutions are being attacked on a large scale, along with the democratic structures in India. The Lok Sabha's microphones are "shut off" when an opposition Lawmaker raises significant issues, he also informed the British MPs. This incident started when

Meanwhile, there was a commotion in both houses of Parliament as a result of the conflict between the BJP and Congress over Gandhi's comments. The Congress MP was charged with defaming Parliament by Union minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal.

On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, spoke out in support of Rahul Gandhi, bringing up the issue of the public's demand for an apology from the former president. He recalled this and made reference to the time when PM Modi travelled to five or six nations and degraded the citizens of our nation by declaring that being an Indian citizen is a sin. Freedom of expression & speech is being weakened. Truth-telling individuals are being imprisoned.