Rahul Gandhi May Attend Parliament Today As Ge Returned From Abroad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi from abroad and is expected to attend Parliament today. Gandhi's homecoming comes amid an all out Parliament battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over his remarks on Indian democracy in the United Kingdom. Rahul Gandhi has been held accountable by the BJP for allegedly defaming Parliament and spreading falsehoods.
On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, spoke out in support of Rahul Gandhi, bringing up the issue of the public's demand for an apology from the former president. He recalled this and made reference to the time when PM Modi travelled to five or six nations and degraded the citizens of our nation by declaring that being an Indian citizen is a sin. Freedom of expression & speech is being weakened. Truth-telling individuals are being imprisoned.