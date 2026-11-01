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Rahul Gandhi Says Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar Attacked India's Democratic Values

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining India's Constitution and democracy, saying their actions amounted to an attack on the country's soul.

Rahul Gandhi Says Modi
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Rahul Gandhi Says Modi

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining India's Constitution and democracy, saying their actions amounted to an attack on the country's soul. He clarified that he had no personal enmity with the three leaders and would not support violence against them, but stressed that protecting the voice of every Indian was his foremost duty.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principle of giving priority to the last person in the queue, Rahul said the voices of all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, gender or disability, must be protected. He also accused the BJP leadership of spreading hatred, asserting that people wanted love, harmony and brotherhood instead.

Calling the gathering a collective movement rather than a protest by any single party or leader, he said it represented the voice of India in defence of democracy and the Constitution.

Purna Singh
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Purna Singh

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Purna Singh Yadav is an experienced journalist specializing in politics and general reporting. With over 3 years of writing expertise in political as well as general reporting. Purna has completed her post-graduation from Amity University with specialization in public relations and advertising. When she is not immersed in writing, she can be found spending time watching movies. With three years of experience as a frontline journalist, she has honed her craft in various genres, including entertainment, crime, and education. Purna's diverse family history and embrace of cultures as well as good communication skills have enriched her writing with unique perspectives.

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Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiAmit ShahGyanesh KumarIndian Democracy
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