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Rahul Gandhi Says Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar Attacked India's Democratic Values
In Short
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining India's Constitution and democracy, saying their actions amounted to an attack on the country's soul.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining India's Constitution and democracy, saying their actions amounted to an attack on the country's soul. He clarified that he had no personal enmity with the three leaders and would not support violence against them, but stressed that protecting the voice of every Indian was his foremost duty.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principle of giving priority to the last person in the queue, Rahul said the voices of all citizens, regardless of religion, caste, gender or disability, must be protected. He also accused the BJP leadership of spreading hatred, asserting that people wanted love, harmony and brotherhood instead.
Calling the gathering a collective movement rather than a protest by any single party or leader, he said it represented the voice of India in defence of democracy and the Constitution.
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