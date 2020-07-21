Rahul Gandhi slams Modi's 'Atmanirbhar' call, questions priorities

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday taunted the much-hyped 'Atmanirbhar' (self reliant) programme of the Centre and called out the "misplaced" priorities given to events since February when Covid cases were just starting off which amounted to 11-lakh by July third week.

Gandhi tweeted: "Achievements of government during the Covid-19 period: In February, Namaste Trump (US President Donald Trump's visit to India); in March, Madhya Pradesh government toppled; in April, lighting candles; in May, sixth anniversary of the government; in June, virtual rally in Bihar and in July attempt to topple the Rajasthan government.

"This is the reason why the nation is self reliant in the fight against Covid-19." In just five months, India was now the third-worst hit country by the pandemic.

His remarks came amid the crisis in Rajasthan being faced by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government with rebel from within by his deputy Sachin Pilot, who has refused to back down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) during the lockdown to revive the sagging economy which was badly hit due to the pandemic.