Rahul Gandhi targets govt once again over Covid vaccination policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/IANS)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap".

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap."

He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines.


He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP.

The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its Covid vaccination policy.

