Rahul Gandhi targets govt once again over Covid vaccination policy
Highlights
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap".
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap".
In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap."
He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines.
He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.
Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP.
The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its Covid vaccination policy.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story